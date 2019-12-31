Honeybee Discovery Center gallery
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center gallery will be open to the public from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at 521 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted.
Special presentation at the Orland Art Center
Friday
The Orland Art Center will host a special evening presentation at 7 p.m. at 732 Fourth St., Orland. The presentation, Anatomy and the Art, will feature professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences, John Cornell. Cornell will illustrate the link between the study of anatomy and art. For artists and general audiences alike, the presentation will demonstrate how an understanding of anatomy influences and enhances many past and present artistic masterpieces. The event is free to the public. For more information, call the art center at 865-5920.
Car Show & Breakfast Buffet
Saturday
Capay’s Harvest will host a Car Show and Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at 7544 Cutting Ave., Orland. On the first Saturday of every month, Capay’s Harvest hosts the event to celebrate a love for classic cars and home-cooked breakfast.
Child Safety Seat Check-Up
Saturday
The Willows-area California Highway Patrol will be hosting a Child Safety Seat Check-Up event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hibdon Auto Center, 246 E Walker St., Orland. Certified technicians will inspect each seat for defects, recalls and if the seat is correct for your child’s height and weight.
LEGO Club at the Orland Free Library
Tuesday, Jan. 7
The Orland Free Library hosts bi-weekly LEGO Challenge or people can stop by and create for free from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. All creations are displayed in their display cabinet until the next LEGO club. It’s recommended for children ages 4 and up.
Preschool Storytime
Wednesday, Jan. 8
The Orland Free Library will host Preschool Storytime rom 11 a.m.-noon at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be books, rhymes, music and a craft. The program is designed for children ages 3 to 5. Attendance is free and no registration is required.
