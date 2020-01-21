Preschool Storytime
Today and Wednesday, Jan. 29
The Orland Free Library will host Preschool Storytime from 11 a.m.-noon at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be books, rhymes, music and a craft. The program is designed for children ages 3-5. Attendance is free and no registration is required.
Open Paint Day
Today and Wednesday, Jan. 29
Every Wednesday, Art with Anj hosts Open Paint Day at 4 p.m. at 126 W Sycamore St., Willows. People can paint a pre-drawn canvas, a blank canvas or bring in their own project. All ages are welcome. Small children must be accompanied by an adult. Seats are limited and cost $20. For more information, call 680-5135 or visit the Art with Anj Facebook page.
Babies and Books
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host Babies and Books from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and movement for parents and babies. Activities are chosen to promote language and motor development. The program is recommended for children ages 0-2.
2020 Candidates Forum
Thursday
The Glenn County Farm Bureau will host a candidates forum so people can hear from the Glenn County Board of Supervisors candidates at the Glenn County Fairgrounds in the Arts and Crafts Building, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. There will be congressional candidates meet and greet from 5-6 p.m. followed by the Glenn County supervisor candidates forum from 6-8 p.m.
California Rice Commission grower meetings
Thursday
The California Rice Commission will host two grower meetings. The first meeting will be at the Colusa Casino Resort Community Center in Colusa from 8:30-11 a.m. The second meeting will be at Hillcrest Plaza Room, 201 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 1-4 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before each meeting. The meetings are meant to update rice farmers on the biggest issues facing the industry each year.
Orland Community Blood Drive
Thursday
The Orland Community Blood Drive will be from 2-6 p.m. at the Federated Church of Orland in the Social Hall, 709 First St., Orland. It’s asked that people bring photo ID and eat well and drink water prior to donating.
All-American Rib Feed
Saturday
The All-American Rib Feed, hosted by the Orland Future Farmers of America, will be in Flaherty Hall at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland, starting at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will include beef and pork ribs, beans, coleslaw and rolls. Tickets are available from FFA members or by calling 865-1210. Tickets cost $35 for people ages 13 and up, and $12 for those under 13.
Age Well, Drive Smart class
Tuesday, Jan. 28
The Willows area California Highway Patrol will host an Age Well, Drive Smart class that aims to assist senior drivers, 65 years of age and older, to continue to drive safely. The free class and curriculum address topics such as aging and its effects on safe driving, maintaining good physical health, self-assessment and more. The class will take place from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. To register for the class, contact Officer Hoover at the Willows CHP officer at 934-5424.
Do you have a public event that you would like to see listed?
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Ruby Larson at 749-4780.