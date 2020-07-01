The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Orland Art Center presentation
Friday
The Orland Art Center will host a presentation by artist Elaine Bowers at 7 p.m. at the gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland. Bowers will give attendees a look into how she takes to the air to capture source material for her aerial landscapes. For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Alta Schmidt House Museum open
Friday
The Alta Schmidt House Museum, 936 Fourth St., Orland, will be open from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Admission is free. The Orland Historical and Cultural Society hosts the open house on the first Friday of each month.
Honeybee Discovery Center
CLOSED: The Honeybee Discovery Center, which usually hosts an open house on the first Friday of each month, announced that it will be closed until further notice. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Glenn County’s Red, White and Boom Fireworks display
Saturday
There will be a fireworks display at dusk in Willows – Fourth of July festivities that were scheduled to take place in Jensen Park and the parade have been canceled. It’s asked that people refrain from gathering in the parks or on city sidewalks and limit gathering to small family units, wear a mask and adhere to social distancing recommendations. The fireworks can be viewed from one’s yard or from cars along Highway 99 and numerous county roads.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, July 7
POSTPONED: The Willows Street Fair is being postponed for the time being due to concerns about COVID-19. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.