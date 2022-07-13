We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Child Safety Seat Check-up event
Friday
The Willows area California Highway Patrol will host a Child Safety Seat Check-up event at the CHP-Willows office, 464 N. Humboldt Avenue, Willows, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Car seat safety technicians will be available to help properly install child safety seats and guide parents through the best practices on graduating to the next car seat. For more information, call 530-934-5424.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 530934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Farmer’s Luncheon
Tuesday, July 19
The Jacinto Grange will host its farmer’s luncheon from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Grange, 7254 County Road 39 in Bayliss. Lunch includes a tri-tip sandwich or pulled pork sandwich. Full meal includes chips, salad, drink and dessert for $10. Sandwich for only $7. For more information, call 530-934-9317.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, July 19
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.