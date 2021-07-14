We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Bottled water distribution
Today
Glenn County will be hosting a bottled water distribution event for those impacted by dry wells resulting from the drought from 4-7 p.m. at the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland. It’s required that those who participate are residents of Glenn County, that those residents complete a Glenn County Dry Well report and there is a limit of 10 cases per household. The distribution is being coordinated by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services with assistance from the Volunteers In Partnership with the Sheriff and Orland Volunteers in Police Service. For more information or to fill out a Glenn County Dry Well report, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought.
Summer Reading for Kids – Orland
Today
Glenn Literacy Projects will present Summer Reading for Kids at 7 p.m. at Library Park, 333 Mill St., Orland. Seating and snacks will be provided and attendees are able to bring their own as well. Books are for children ages 4 through 10 approximately. For more information, visit the Glenn Literacy Projects Facebook page.
Summer Reading for Kids – Willows
Thursday
Glenn Literacy Projects will present Summer Reading for Kids at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Seating and snacks will be provided and attendees are able to bring their own as well. Books are for children ages 4 through 10 approximately. For more information, visit the Glenn Literacy Projects Facebook page.
Flood-MAR Workshop
Thursday
The Nature Conservancy and the Department of Water Resources’ Flood-MAR Program will host an online workshop on their 2021-22 program to implement multi-benefit flood-MAR practices on farm fields in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/ymyf6xdm.
Summer Reading for Kids – Hamilton City
Friday
Glenn Literacy Projects will present Summer Reading for Kids at 7 p.m. at Hamilton City Park, on the corner of Third Street and Broadway, Hamilton City. Seating and snacks will be provided and attendees are able to bring their own as well. Books are for children ages 4 through 10 approximately. For more information, visit the Glenn Literacy Projects Facebook page.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Orland City Council meeting
Monday, July 19
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, July 20
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Summer Reading for Kids – Orland
Tuesday, July 20
Bottled water distribution
Wednesday, July 21
Summer Reading for Kids – Willows
Wednesday, July 21
