We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Storytime with the Willows Fire Department
Today
The Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lasses Street, Willows, will host a story time with the Willows Fire Department, starting at 11 a.m. The department will also bring their fire engine for the children in attendance to explore. For more information, call the library at 530-934-5156.
Crafternoon
Thursday
The Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lasses Street, Willows, will host a picnic themed crafternoon for children ages 0-12. For more information, call the library at 530-934-5156.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 530934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Summer Mosquito Hop
Saturday
The Jacinto Grange will host their annual “Summer Mosquito Hop” at the Jacinto Grange Hall, 7254 County Road 39, Bayliss, starting at 7 p.m. The event will include dinner, drinks, live music and dancing. There will also be free dance lessons, starting at 6 p.m. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets cost $25 per person and children 10 and under are free. For more information, call the Jacinto Grange at 530-934-5202.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, July 19
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.