Today
The Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth Street, Orland, will host a bottled water distribution event from 4-7 p.m. Recipients must be residents of Glenn County and must complete a county dry well report. There is a limit of ten cases per household. For more information, call the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services at 934-6441.
Summer Reading for Kids – Willows
Today
Glenn Literacy Projects will present Summer Reading for Kids at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Seating and snacks will be provided and attendees are able to bring their own as well. Books are for children ages 4 through 10 approximately. For more information, visit the Glenn Literacy Projects Facebook page.
Summer Reading for Kids – Hamilton City
Thursday
Glenn Literacy Projects will present Summer Reading for Kids at 7 p.m. at Hamilton City Park, on the corner of Third Street and Broadway, Hamilton City. Seating and snacks will be provided and attendees are able to bring their own as well. Books are for children ages 4 through 10 approximately. For more information, visit the Glenn Literacy Projects Facebook page.
Orland Community Blood Drive
Thursday
The Orland Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 2-6 p.m. at the Federated Church of Orland in the social hall, 709 First St., Orland. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Child Safety Seat Check-Up Event
Friday
The Willows-area California Highway Patrol will host a Child Safety Seat Check-Up Event from 9 a.m. to noon at the CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Child safety seat technicians will check child seats for proper installation, factory recalls, defects and proper seat for the child’s age, weight and height. For more information, call Officer Tracy Hoover at 934-5424.
Ice Cream Social – Fire Awareness & Meet Your Partners
Friday
The Glenn County Resource Conservation District will host an Ice Cream Social – Fire Awareness & Meet Your Partners event from 6-8 p.m. at the Elk Creek High School football field, 3430 County Road 309. The goal is to connect the public with first responders in the community. The event will include children’s activities, demonstrations, fire engines, Cal Fire’s new Firehawk Helicopter, how to protect one’s home and/or ranch and more.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Willows Street Fair
Thursday
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, July 27
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. r more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.