We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Special joint meeting
Today
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors, the Orland City Council and the Willows City Council will host a special joint meeting in the clubhouse at Thunderhill Raceway, 5250 Highway 162, Willows, starting at 7:15 p.m.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 530934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, August 2
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
National Night Out
Tuesday, August 2
The Orland Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) will host a National Night Out event at Library Park, 333 Mill Street, Orland, from 6-9 p.m. The National Night Out Campaign is an annual event designed to promote crime prevention programs, police-community partnership and strengthen neighborhood spirits. The event will include music, food, a bounce house, a free raffle and more. For more information, contact Jahnelle at 530-517-2330 or Caryn at 530-321-5822.