We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
SGMA Public Meetings
Today – Thursday
The Colusa Groundwater Authority and Glenn Groundwater Authority will host two meetings to discuss the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. The first meeting will be held virtually on today (Wednesday), from 6-8 p.m. To attend the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ez9d74tx or call 669-900-6833. Enter meeting ID: 826 1393 3000 and passcode: 630147. . The second meeting will be held in person tomorrow (Thursday) at the Sites Project Authority, 122 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, from 6-8 p.m. For more information, contact Colusa Groundwater Authority Program Manager Mary Fahey at 458-0719 or Glenn Groundwater Authority Program Manager Lisa Hunter at 934-6540.
Bottled water distribution
Today
Glenn County will be hosting a bottled water distribution event for those impacted by dry wells resulting from the drought from 4-7 p.m. at the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland. It’s required that those who participate are residents of Glenn County, that those residents complete a Glenn County Dry Well report and there is a limit of 10 cases per household. The distribution is being coordinated by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services with assistance from the Volunteers In Partnership with the Sheriff and Orland Volunteers in Police Service. For more information or to fill out a Glenn County Dry Well report, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought.
Open Mic Night
Friday
The Transition Age Youth Center will host an open mic night at the Harmony House, 434 Yolo Street, Orland, from 4-6 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to all ages. For more information or to request to perform, call 865-1622.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Orland City Council meeting
Monday, August 2
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.