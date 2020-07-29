We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Mask and hand sanitizer distribution for small businesses
Monday, Aug. 3
The Willows Chamber of Commerce will host a mask and hand sanitizer distribution day from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 3CORE, Inc., out of Chico, was contacted by GoBiz to help CalOES distribute masks and hand sanitizer to small businesses in the north state. This grant of supplies is meant to be distributed to local businesses with 25 or fewer employees – each employee of these small businesses will receive a 30-day supply of masks and hand sanitizer. The chamber also has posters for businesses to place in prominent windows or doors regarding Glenn County’s effort to combat COVID-19 numbers. To make an appointment to pick up supplies, call the chamber at 934-8150.
Summer Book Giveaways
Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5
Glenn Literacy Projects will be hosting summer book giveaways in Orland and Willows. The first will take place on Aug. 4 at the Willows Public Library, 201 N Lassen St., Willows, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The second will take place on Aug. 5 at the Orland Free Library, 333 Mill St., Orland, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Books will be bagged and distributed outside of the facilities. Books will be for children ages 4 through 12 – or grades K through seventh approximately.
National Night Out
Tuesday, Aug. 4
CANCELED: The National Night Out event, hosted by the Orland Volunteers in Police Service, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, July 21
POSTPONED: The Willows Street Fair has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.