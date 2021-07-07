We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, July 13
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, July 13
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 934-7041.
Summer Reading for Kids
Wednesday, July 14
Glenn Literacy Projects will present Summer Reading for Kids at 7 p.m. at Library Park, 333 Mill St., Orland. Seating and snacks will be provided and attendees are able to bring their own as well. Books are for children ages 4 through 10 approximately. For more information, visit the Glenn Literacy Projects Facebook page.