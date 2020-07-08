The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Willows mask giveaways for businesses
Today and Friday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce will host a free mask giveaway for local businesses today (Wednesday) and Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The masks were provided from a grant from the North Valley Community Foundation’s Rapid Response Fund and the Feather River Health Foundation. The masks are meant to be handed out by local businesses free to their customers. Call the chamber at 934-8150 if one’s business would like to pick up masks.
Orland mask giveaway for businesses
Friday
The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a mask giveaway for retail businesses in the area from 10 a.m.-noon at the chamber office, 1165 Hoff Way, Orland. The masks will be available for curbside pick up. The masks are from the North Valley Community Foundation’s Rapid Response Fund and the Feather River Health Foundation. These masks are meant for businesses to hand out free to customers. There will be a limit of 100 masks per business. For more information, visit the Orland Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, July 14
POSTPONED: The Willows Street Fair has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Orland Art Center presentation
UPDATE: The Orland Art Center presentation that was listed in the July 1 edition in The Week Ahead was originally scheduled for Friday, July 3, but has been rescheduled for Friday, July 24, at 7 p.m. due to COVID-19 concerns and because indoor public gatherings have been temporarily suspended. Until then, the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
Free summer meals for kids
Local school districts are offering free summer meals.
Willows Unified School District
The Willows Unified School District, in partnership with the Butte County Office of Education, will serve summer meals until July 31 to children 18 years old and younger.
Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches are distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays – on Mondays, two breakfasts and two lunches are distributed per child and on Wednesdays three of each meal is served.
Here’s where families can pick up meals:
– Willows High School cafeteria at the snack bar window from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
– Highway 162 at Willows MH and RV Park at 10:40 a.m.
– Cedar Hill Apartments at 11 a.m.
– Sycamore West Apartments at 11:30 a.m.
– Willows Intermediate School at 11:50 a.m.
– East Willow Street at 610 (open lot) at 12:30 p.m.
– Cherry Street at First Street at 12:50 p.m.
– County Road 48 at Baker Trucking at 1:10 p.m.
Orland Unified School District
The Orland Unified School District is serving free meals to any child 18 years old and younger – children don’t need to be present to pick up meals – through July 15.
Meals are available at C.K. Price Intermediate School, 1212 Marin St., Orland, Mondays through Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Meal packs on Mondays and Tuesdays contain one breakfast and one lunch and on Wednesdays, meal packs include three breakfasts and lunches.