Circus Royal Spectacular
Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Monday
The Circus Royal will be at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland, this weekend. The show will begin at 8 p.m. Friday; 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 8 p.m. on Monday.
Chamber Community Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Community Farmers Market at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (or until vendors decide to leave). Fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and more will be available. Vendors interested in setting up can do so at the farmers market and it costs $10 for a booth.
Old Tyme Fly-In
Saturday
The Colusa County Aviation Association will host the 23rd annual Colusa County Old Tyme Fly-in at the Colusa County Airport, 100 Sunrise Blvd., Colusa. A pancake, sausage and egg breakfast can be purchased for $6 starting at 7:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded at 11 a.m. for the furthest traveled, best appearing aircraft, people’s favorite and oldest aircraft. For more information, call 458-0580 or email ccag@countyofcolusa.org.
Town and Country Humane Society bingo
Saturday
Town and Country Humane Society will host a bingo event at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, Wool Building. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m. Snacks will be available. All proceeds will go to support the shelter.
Medicare Refresher program
Wednesday, July 17
An information session will explain the basics of Medicare and give people an opportunity to have their questions answered about Medicare at 11 a.m. at Eskaton Kennedy Manor, 714 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, in the dining room. For more information, call Jeannie at 408-8041.
Bake Sale and Round Table Pizza fundraiser
Wednesday, July 17
The Willows VFW Auxiliary 1770 will raise money to honor veterans laid to rest at the Willows Cemetery. The fundraiser will be from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W Wood St., Willows. Each veteran will have a wreath placed in honor of their service and the public is encouraged to help place approximately 1,500 wreaths in December.