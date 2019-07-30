Orland Recreation Workshop
Today
City staff will meet from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Orland Recreation Center for a workshop and discussion on renovations to the Orland Recreation Center and Lely Aquatic Park. City staff will be available to answer questions regarding the application to Proposition 68. Public input is welcome. For more information, contact the recreation director at 865-1630 or the grants administrator at 865-1602.
Tailgate Produce Giveaway
Friday
The Community Action Agency of Butte County, Inc. is hosting a Tailgate Produce Giveaway from 9 a.m.-noon at the First Southern Baptist Church, 112 N Yolo St., Willows. The giveaway is open to any Glenn County resident. Food will be distributed while supplies last (there is no guarantee of adequate supply). Representatives will be available to assist the public and information about other Community Action Agency programs will be available. For more information or to volunteer, call 712-2600 (option No. 3), go to 2640 S Fifth Ave., Oroville, Suite 8, or visit www.buttecaa.com.
Orland Art Center 10th Annual Group Show
Friday
Twenty-nine artists from all over California will be featured at the 10th Annual Group Show at the Orland Art Center Gallery. An artists reception will take place from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at the gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland. Refreshments will be served and a young pianist will perform on the baby grand piano. During the show and sale from Aug. 2-Sept. 21, the gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Chamber Community Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Community Farmers Market at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (or until vendors decide to leave). Fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and more will be available. Vendors interested in setting up can do so at the farmers market and it costs $10 for a booth.
Farmer Fest
Saturday
The Glenn County Farm Bureau is hosting Farmer Fest from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. The social event will feature live music from Moon Shine Crazy, mule-drawn wagon rides around the fairgrounds, a bounce house, food and more. Admission costs $5. Proceeds will go toward the Glenn County 4-H. For more information, call 865-9636.
Glenn County Office of Education Backpack and School Supplies Distribution
Tuesday, Aug. 6
The Glenn County Office of Education will be hosting a Backpack and School Supplies Distribution at the Willows office, 311 S Villa Ave. from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Parents must have their child with them to receive a backpack. ProjectHELP is for students who qualify for McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance, shared housing, substandard housing, trailer parks, migrant, at-risk of homelessness, foster care, hotel/motel, shelter, CalWORKS or Section 8 housing. For more information, call Robin Smith at 934-6575 ext. 3176.
National Night Out
Tuesday, Aug. 6
The annual National Night Out event will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Library Park in Orland. The event is organized by the Orland Volunteers in Police Service. The annual celebration is designed to promote crime prevention programs, police-community partnerships and strengthen neighborhood spirits. It will feature music, food, a raffle, a jump house and more.