Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday, July 25
The Willows VFW Auxiliary will host a blood drive from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. It’s asked that people bring photo identification and eat well and drink water prior to donating. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are also welcome. To make an appointment, visit www.bloodsource.org/drives and enter location code M960 or call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Chamber Community Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Community Farmers Market at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (or until vendors decide to leave). Fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and more will be available. Vendors interested in setting up can do so at the farmers market and it costs $10 for a booth.
Community Cleanup Day
Saturday
There will be a free Community Cleanup Day from 8 a.m.-noon behind the wastewater plant, 1600 S Tehama St., Willows. Waste Management will provide dumpsters on site to hold waste materials to be hauled to the Glenn County Landfill. Free mattress recycling is made possible by MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress Program. The event is for residents in the 95988 zip code only (proof of residency is required, such as water bill, tax bill and a picture ID). Glenn County staff will be on site to answer questions regarding which items will not be accepted at the event and can be self-hauled to the landfill with associated cost. For more information, contact City Hall at 934-7041 or visit 201 N Lassen St., Willows.
Clothing and hygiene drive
Saturday-Sunday
The Little Things Closet is hosting a clothing and hygiene drive. On Saturday, July 27, the drive will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 131 E Walker St., Orland. There will also be one in Willows on Sunday, July 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 311 S Villa St. People can donate things like gently used and new clothes, toothbrushes, deodorant and other hygiene products. For more information, visit the Little Things Closet group Facebook page.
Age Well, Drive Smart class
Tuesday, July 30
Willows California Highway Patrol will be hosting an Age Well, Drive Smart class for older drivers that will cover topics such as California driving laws, driving practices and the effects aging has on a person’s ability to drive safely. The program will also include a self-assessment to help senior drivers identify changes in their physical and mental conditions that could affect their driving ability. The class will be held from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. For more information, contact Tracy Hoover at the Willows CHP Office.