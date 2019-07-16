Second annual Wildfire Relief Drive
Today
The Willows Hydro Jets swim team will host a Wildfire Relief Drive from 9 a.m.-noon at the Willows City Swimming Pool, 815 W Laurel St., Willows. The team sorts, stores and delivers the items collected when needed. The most requested items include cases of water, toothbrushes, shampoo, women’s hygiene products, lip balm, deodorant, floss, conditioner, razors, lotion, toothpaste, mouth wash, soap, shaving cream and other hygiene products.
Medicare Refresher program
Today
An information session will explain the basics of Medicare and give people an opportunity to have their questions answered about Medicare at 11 a.m. at Eskaton Kennedy Manor, 714 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, in the dining room. For more information, call Jeannie at 408-8041.
Summer Book Sale
Thursday-Friday-Saturday
The Friends of the Orland Free Library will host its Summer Book Sale Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Orland Free Library, 333 Mill St., Orland. Sales support the purchase of new books, magazines, children’s programs and more.
Child Safety Seat Check Up
Friday
A child safety seat technician will be available to check people’s child’s safety seats from 9 a.m.-noon at the Willows California High Patrol office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The technician will check for proper installation, factory recalls, defects and proper seat for the child’s age, weight and height. The check is open to people with a child under the age of 8 years old.
Chamber Community Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Community Farmers Market at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (or until vendors decide to leave). Fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and more will be available. Vendors interested in setting up can do so at the farmers market and it costs $10 for a booth.
Orland Rabies Clinic
Saturday
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Animal Control will host a rabies vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Orland Courthouse, 821 E South St., Orland. Low-cost rabies shots will be available for $10 and dog licensing will be available as well.