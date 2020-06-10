The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Online marketing webinar
Today
The Butte College Small Business Development Center is hosting a webinar about moving a brick-and-mortar business online from 10-11 a.m. Topics will include things like initial steps, what online marketing is, how to build an audience online and more. The presenter will be Shane Barker, a digital marketing consultant who specializes in ecommerce, influencer marketing, product launches, sales funnels, targeted traffic and website conversions to drive sales. To sign up for the webinar, visit bit.ly/3eIuOzU.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Black Lives Matter peaceful protest
Saturday
There will be a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement beginning at 10 a.m. People will meet at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. It's asked that people bring signs, wear at least one article of black clothing and wearing a mask is required.
VFW Auxiliary Tri-Tip Dinner fundraiser
Saturday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary No. 1770 will host a tri-tip dinner drive-through fundraiser beginning at 4 p.m. tunil sold out in the Mar-Val parking lot, 517 S Tehama St., Willows. The cost is $50 and includes whole tri-tip, family beans, family salad, loaf of french bread and homemade dessert – feeds four-plus.
Glenn Mennonite Church Blood Drive
Tuesday, June 16
There will be a Vitalant blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at the River Valley Christian School, 8187County Road 48, Glenn. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, June 16
The Willows Street Fair will take place in downtown Willows on the 100 block of Butte Street from 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 1. The market will feature a number of local fresh products like fruits, vegetables and more. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.