Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Orland Holy Ghost Club’s Portuguese Festa
Sunday
The 78th annual Orland Holy Ghost Club’s Portuguese Festa will be held at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo Street, Orland. Festivities will begin with mass at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 822 A Street, Orland, starting at 10 a.m. After mass, Festa Royalty will parade to the fairgrounds where food, music and dancing will take place until 6 p.m. The event is hosted by the 2022 Orland Holy Ghost Club committee.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, June 21
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.