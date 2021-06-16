We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday
There will be a Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Ice Cream Social – Fire Awareness & Meet Your Partners
Friday
The Glenn County Resource Conservation District will host an Ice Cream Social – Fire Awareness & Meet Your Partners event from 6-8 p.m. at the Elk Creek High School football field, 3430 County Road 309. The goal is to connect the public with first responders in the community. The event will include children’s activities, demonstrations, fire engines, Cal Fire’s new Firehawk Helicopter, how to protect one’s home and/or ranch and more.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Bayliss Centennial Park Summer Picnic
Saturday
The Bayliss Centennial Park Summer Picnic will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Bayliss Library, 7830 County Road 39, Glenn. There will be a catered lunch truck for a picnic meal, games and social opportunities. It’s asked that attendees bring chairs or picnic blankets – tables will be provided.
'Digital Bootcamp' webinar series
Tuesday, June 22
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host the final part of a four-week online marketing webinar series from 9-10:30 a.m. During the sessions, participants will learn how to build a business that focuses on providing a “great customer experience,” how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success. Part Four will include difference between metrics and analytics; the importance of tracking KPI's; the difference between vanity metrics and actionable metrics; using Google Analytics to understand one's core audience; and more. To register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jFNTN0F8R-CluPQlEdfIug.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, June 22
The Willows Street Fair will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Hibdon Auto Center Blood Drive
Wednesday, June 23
There will be a Hibdon Auto Center Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 246 E Walker St., Orland. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.