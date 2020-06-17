The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Strategies for Restaurants to Survive in 2020 (Roadmap to Recovery) webinar
Today
The Butte College Small Business Development Center is hosting an online marketing training called “Strategies for Restaurants to Survive in 2020 (Roadmap to Recovery) from 10-11 a.m.
During the webinar, participants will learn how restaurant owners and marketers can leverage digital media strategies to connect with customers, establish trust and chalk out a path to profitability for their businesses, including the steps restaurant owners are recommended to follow for their business to survive in this changing environment. The presenter will be Shane Barker, a digital marketing consultant who specializes in ecommerce, influencer marketing, product launches, sales funnels and more. To register, visit https://zoom.asksbdc.com/StrategiesForRestaurants.
Mental Health Services Act
three-year plan public hearing
Today
There will be a Glenn County Mental Health Services Act three-year plan public hearing via Zoom at noon during the Glenn County Behavioral Health board meeting. To join the online hearing, visit zoom.us/j/4477320153. People can also call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 447 732 0153.
Willows Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Willows Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. People can participate by calling 605-313-5611 and using the access number 404150.
Orland Planning Commission meeting
Thursday
The Orland Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference. The public can participate by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 844 8094 3793. The meeting can also be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84480943793. Public comments can be made by emailing the city clerk at acrook@cityoforland.com or by calling 865-1601 by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting.
Blood drive
Thursday
The Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited and an initial temperature reading will be taken at pre-registration. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Black Lives Matter peaceful protest
Friday
There will be a Juneteenth peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement at 6:30 p.m. starting at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. It’s asked that participants wear a mask.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, June 23
The Willows Street Fair will take place in downtown Willows on the 100 block of Butte Street from 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 1. The market will feature a number of local fresh products like fruits, vegetables and more. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.