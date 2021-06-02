We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Carriere Family Farms Blood Drive
Friday
There will be a Carriere Family Farms Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from noon to 5 p.m. on the blood mobiles at 1640 State Highway 45, Glenn. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
‘The Drama of Difference’ artists’ reception
Friday
The Orland Art Center Gallery will present “The Drama of Difference” artists’ reception from 3-7 p.m. at 732 Fourth St., Orland. The featured artists will be Jeff Crago, Mary Amicarella and Roberta Stone. Music will be performed on the baby grand piano by Hayley Wiedeman. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, June 8
The Willows Street Fair will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
‘Social Media & Search Engine Marketing’
Tuesday, June 8
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host the second part of a four-week online marketing webinar series from 9-10:30 a.m. During the sessions, participants will learn how to build a business that focuses on providing a “great customer experience,” how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success. Part Two will be on organic social media marketing and search engine marketing. To register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jFNTN0F8R-CluPQlEdfIug.