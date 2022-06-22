We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Pollinator Activity Day
Thursday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will host a pollinator activity day at the Orland Free Library, 333 Mill Street, Orland, starting at 11 a.m. To celebrate pollinator week, the event will include a pollinator storytime, crafts, an observation hive, seed planting activities and the planting of a pollinator garden in Library Park. Children ages 0-15 are welcome to attend the free event. For More information, email honeybeediscovery@gmail.com.
Board of Supervisors special meeting
Friday
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.
VFW Bingo Night
Friday
Veterans of Foriegn Wars Post 1770 will host a bingo night at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and gaming will begin at 6:30 p.m. The canteen will be open and take-outs will be available.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, June 28
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.