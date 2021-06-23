We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Hibdon Auto Center Blood Drive
Today
There will be a Hibdon Auto Center Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 246 E Walker St., Orland. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
VFW Auxiliary fundraiser
Saturday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1770 Auxiliary will have a tri-tip family-style dinner fundraiser from 3-6 p.m. at the Mar-Val Food Stores parking lot, 517 S Tehama St., Willows. Dinner will include a whole tri-tip, beans, salad, a loaf of French bread and homemade dessert. The meal will feed four and all dinners are take-out ready. The cost is $60 – tickets are available through pre-sale only and 100 will be sold. To purchase tickets, call VFW members Carol Lemenager at 519-2396, Tammy Phifer at 517-9449 or Jane Wrinkle at 514-5183.
Stonyford Community Blood Drive
Tuesday, June 29
The Stonyford Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held at Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, June 29
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.