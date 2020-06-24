The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Food distribution in Hamilton City
Today
The Tri-Counties Community Action Partnership with the Glenn County Community Action Department and North State Food Bank will host an emergency food distribution from 9 a.m.-noon or until supplies run out at Hamilton Elementary School, 277 Capay Ave., Hamilton City. This is a drive-through event and it’s asked that people remain in their vehicles.
‘How to Grow Your Business Online and Generate Sales’ webinar
Today
The Butte College Small Business Development Center is hosting a “How to Grow Your Business Online and Generate Sales” webinar from 10-11 a.m. Topics include initial steps to bring offline business online with a limited budget; how to formulate a plan for online business; strategies and tools for getting started and optimizing the plan; and newest ways to promote one’s website.To register for the event, vitit https://zoom.asksbdc.com/GrowBisOnline.
Food distribution in Elk Creek
Thursday
The Tri-Counties Community Action Partnership with the Glenn County Community Action Department and North State Food Bank will host an emergency food distribution from 9 a.m.-noon at Elk Creek High School, 3430 County Road 309, Elk Creek. This is a drive-through event and it’s asked that people remain in their vehicles.
Export Marketing – Food and Ag Webinar
Thursday
Butte College Small Business Development Center is hosting the “Export Marketing – Food and Ag Webinar” from 4-6 p.m. Topics will include trade outlook, forecasts, new opportunities and challenges, export marketing and sales, and more. To register for the event, visit http://www.californiaexport.org/export-training2020.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, June 30
The Willows Street Fair will take place in downtown Willows on the 100 block of Butte Street from 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 1. The market will feature a number of local fresh products like fruits, vegetables and more. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.