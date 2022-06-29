We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The center is planned to be open on the first Friday of every month. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
‘Sagebrush and Silence: The Back Story’
artist reception
Friday
The Orland Art Gallery will host an artist reception featuring sculptor Carl Ciliax entitled “Sagebrush and Silence: The Back Story” at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St. in Orland, from 3-7 p.m. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 530934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Freedom Cruise
Saturday
A Freedom Cruise will begin at Vinsonhaler Park in Orland at 4 p.m. and end with a show and shine on Elm Street in Willows at 6 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. For more information, call Tony Wagenman at 5305212530 or visit the Willows 4th of July Facebook page.
Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
An Independence Day parade will begin at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 10 a.m. The parade will end at Jensen Park, 400 Elm Street, Willows, with a Military Honor Guard Flag Raising Ceremony. Following the ceremony, there will be several park activities planned including a tri-tip cook off, family olympics, a pie competition, a horseshoe tournament, a vendor fair and a beer booth. There will also be a DJ playing music all day and the band Diamond Trio will perform live. A giant flag raising ceremony will take place at dusk before a fireworks display begins at dark. For more information, call Tony Wagenman at 5305212530 or visit the Willows 4th of July Facebook page.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, July 5
CANCELED: The Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday, July 12, starting at 9 a.m.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, July 5
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.