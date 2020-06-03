The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
High school graduations
Thursday-Friday
- Orland High School will have a virtual graduation ceremony that will be available on the website and Facebook page on Thursday, June 4, at or before the scheduled graduation time – 7 p.m. An in-person graduation ceremony is planned for July 24. There are plans to have a senior celebration parade on June 4. Graduates can meet at the Glenn County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. The route will be to proceed west from the fairgrounds on Yolo Street, north on Fourth Street, west on Colusa Street and end at the First Station. It’s asked that people keep social distancing in mind.
- Willows High School will have a modified graduation ceremony for seniors and their two guests beginning at noon on Friday, June 5. After the ceremony, there will be a graduation parade for all of the seniors at 7 p.m. – it’s asked that seniors arrive at 6:30 p.m. in their caps and gowns by the backside of the tennis courts. The parade route is from Willows Street to Butte Street on Sycamore Street and back to the high school gym.
- Hamilton High School will have a drive-in-movie-theater-style graduation ceremony on Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m. The graduates will be spaced out in the stadium and each student is allowed one car load of family members.
SpeakEasy Toastmasters meeting
Thursday
SpeakEasy Toastmasters is meeting every Thursday online at 5:30 p.m. To join the Zoom meetings, message the Willows SpeakEast Toastmasters 9819 Facebook page.
Orland Art Center reopening
Friday
The Orland Art Center Gallery will reopen with an artists reception from 3-7 p.m. at the gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland. This show and sale, “Valley of Abundance,” will feature artists Elaine Bowers, a watercolor artist, and Nancy Spinadel, who works with oils. The reception will feature music performed on the baby grand piano by young musician Michael Reyna. There will also be refreshments from the 4th St. Cafe. There will be hand sanitizers at the door and plenty of room for social distancing. The gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. during the show’s duration from June 5 through July 25. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Honeybee Discovery Center
CLOSED: The Honeybee Discovery Center, which usually hosts an open house on the first Friday of each month, announced that it will be closed until further notice. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
Alta Schmidt House Museum
CLOSED: The Alta Schmidt House Museum, which usually hosts an open house on the first Friday of each month, will be closed until further notice.
Waste Tire Amnesty Days
Saturday
CANCELED: Waste Tire Amnesty Days has been canceled.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Farmers’ Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Pollinator Garden Contest deadline
Monday, June 8
The Orland Queen Bee Capital Committee is sponsoring a Pollinator Garden of the Year contest. There are categories for both adults and children. For adults, only the front yard qualifies and can include the front porch or porch containers. Children can use multi-media to show a pollinator garden. Best Adult Garden receives a gift certificate to Orland Hardware and best children’s garden (two levels, TK to second grade and third to fifth grade) will receive gift certificates to Creative Apple. For more information and for the entry form, visit www.cityoforland.com.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, June 9
The Willows Street Fair will take place in downtown Willows on the 100 block of Butte Street from 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 1. The market will feature a number of local fresh products like fruits, vegetables and more. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.