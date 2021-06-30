We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Glenn County’s Red, White and Boom
Friday – Sunday
Glenn County’s Red, White and Boom will feature three days of events to celebrate the Fourth of July in Willows. Here’s what people can expect:
Friday: The carnival will open at 5 p.m. at Jensen Park. A Freedom Cruise will begin at Vinsonhaler Park in Orland at 4 p.m. and end with a show and shine on Elm Street in Willows at 6 p.m.
Saturday: The carnival will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Jensen Park. The Freedom Light Parade honoring local veterans will start at 8 p.m. meeting on the corner of Butte and Sycamore streets.
Sunday: The carnival will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Jensen Park. The annual Fourth of July parade will start at 10 a.m. beginning at Memorial Hall. Vendors will open at noon at Jensen Park and there will be several other activities throughout the day, including tri-tip and pie competitions, the family olympics, horseshoe tournament and more. Fireworks will begin at dark at the park.
For more information and a detailed schedule, visit the Willows 4th of July Facebook page.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The center is planned to be open on the first Friday of every month. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
Orland Art Center Gallery presentation
Friday
The Orland Art Center Gallery will host a presentation, “The Process: Creating a Bronze,” at 7 p.m. at 732 Fourth St., Orland. The presentation will be by sculptor and teacher Gerald Farren. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Orland’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration
Sunday
The Orland Historical & Cultural Society’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will begin with food concessions and children’s games opening at 11 a.m. at Vinsonhaler Park in Orland. Events and activities will take place throughout the day, including a presentation of the colors, the announcement of the Citizen and Organization of the Year, games and more. For more information, visit the Orland Historical & Cultural Society Facebook page.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, July 6
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.