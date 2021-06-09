We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Waste Tire Amnesty Days
Saturday
Glenn County will host Waste Tire Amnesty Days event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Glenn County Transfer Station, on the west end of County Road 33 near Artois. There is no charge for Glenn County residents to participate. People will be able to drop off passenger truck or car tires without rims; no more than nine tires per resident will be accepted; for transportation exemption to carry up to 20 tires, call Glenn County Environmental Health at 934-6102; no tires from waste-tire generating businesses will be accepted. The event is sponsored by the County of Glenn and funded by the Local Government Waste Tire Amnesty Grant Program provided by the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.
Paperback Book Sale
Saturday
The Friends of the Orland Free Library is sponsoring a Paperback Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the shaded area in the front of the library, 333 Mill St., Orland. All paperbacks cost 50 cents. For more information, visit the Orland Free Library Facebook page or www.orlandfreelibrary.org.
‘Digital Bootcamp’ webinar series
Tuesday, June 15
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host the third part of a four-week online marketing webinar series from 9-10:30 a.m. During the sessions, participants will learn how to build a business that focuses on providing a “great customer experience,” how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success. Part Three will focus on email marketing, marketing automation and reputation management. To register for the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jFNTN0F8R-CluPQlEdfIug.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, June 15
The Willows Street Fair will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Glenn Mennonite Church Blood Drive
Tuesday, June 15
There will be a Glenn Mennonite Church Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 2-6 p.m. at the Church of God in Christ, 2026 Highway 45, Glenn. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.