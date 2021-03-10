We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows Community Meeting: Housing Needs and Issues
Today
The city of Willows will host a community meeting focused on housing needs and issues from 6-8:30 p.m. The meeting is part of the housing element update process. The meeting will consist of a webinar where background on the housing element will be shared as well as a meeting with breakout groups where input will be asked for. To register for the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2ZcDYz8.
Willows Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament and Drive-Through Dinner
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting its inaugural Golf Tournament and Drive-through Dinner at the Glenn Golf & Country Club, 6226 County Road 39, Willows. Golf will begin at 10 a.m. (the golf tournament is sold out) and the drive-through will start at 1 p.m. Tickets for the dinner cost $25. The meal will include beef brisket, chicken, barbecue baked beans, pineapple coleslaw and garlic bread. For more information or to get tickets for the dinner, contact the Willows Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150.