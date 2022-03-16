We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
ServSafe Food Safety Training and Certification workshop
Today
Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a “ServSafe Food Safety Training and Certification” workshop at the Butte College Small Business Development Center, 22480 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Registration costs $120 per person with the ServSafe textbook or $80 without a book. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/c2dd4fkh. For more information, call 895-9017 or email konuwaso@butte.edu.
Orland Shamrock 5K Run/Walk
Saturday
The fifth annual Orland Shamrock 5k Run/Walk will be held at Lely Park, 200 County Road 200, Orland, starting at 8:30 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Orland High School Track and Cross Country teams and of the money raised goes directly back to track and cross country programs to assist in paying for equipment, team t-shirts, banquets and more. Registration costs $30. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4kyd8ja3.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, March 22
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.