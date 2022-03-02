We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday
Carte Blanche will host a comedy night at the cafe, 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the cafe or online at www.carteblanchewillows.com.
VFW Bingo Night
Friday
Veterans of Foriegn Wars Post 1770 will host a bingo night at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and gaming will begin at 6:30 p.m. The canteen will be open and take-outs will be available.
Rummage Sale
Friday – Saturday
The Orland Women’s Improvement Club will host a rummage sale in Flaherty Hall at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 21 E Yolo Street, Orland. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m on Saturday. Lots of quality, clean and gently-used housewares, art, collectables, furniture, clothing and more will be available. A half-price sale and bag sale will be held on Saturday. All proceeds will be used to support the Glenn County community. For more information, call Marcella at 530-865-7043, Marcy at 530-518-7640 or Chris at 530-519-3174.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Saturday
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Saturday, March 5 in Flaherty Hall at Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland, from10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Glenn County 4-H Fundraiser Dinner
Saturday
Glenn County 4-H will host their annual pork loin fundraiser dinner at the Willows Elks Lodge, 150 Shasta Street, Willows, from 4-7 p.m. The dinner will be served drive-thru style this year and includes pork loin, salad, rice and rolls. There will also be a bake sale. Tickets cost $10 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, email glenncounty4h@ucanr.edu.
Capay Volunteer Fire’s annual buffet dinner
Sunday
The Capay Volunteer Fire Department will host the 57th annual buffet dinner at Capay Joint Union Elementary School, 7504 Cutting Ave, Orland, from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets for the spaghetti feed cost $12 for adults and $8 for children aged 12 and younger. Preschool aged children can eat for free. Proceeds from the event will help to fund improved rescue and medical equipment, as well as medical training and medical certification. For more information, call 530-865-1625.
HICAP Medicare Workshop
Tuesday, March 8
Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program will host the 2022 Welcome to Medicare webinar series for those turning 65, or younger adults who will be entitled to Medicare due to a disability, starting at 10 a.m. In this workshop, HICAP will provide a decision support path that guides those aging into Medicare with understanding the options available to them, and where to get help with their decision-making. Advanced registration is required. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrmc7m9e or call 530-898-6715.