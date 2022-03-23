We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Paint and Sip
Thursday
Art with Anj will host a Paint and Sip night at Carte Blanche, 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and include all supplies for the painting and your first drink of choice.
Friends of the Glenn County Fair Benefit Dinner
Saturday
The Glenn County Fair Heritage Foundation will host the tenth annual Friends of the Glenn County Fair benefit dinner at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo Street, Orland. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will also include a live and silent auction, desserts, a no-host bar and a barn dance featuring the band “Northern Heat,” starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and can be purchased online at www.gcfhf.com or at the Glenn County Fairgrounds office. For more information, call 530-865-1168 or visit the Glenn County Fair Heritage Foundation Facebook page.