We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows FFA Plant Sale
Today– Friday and Monday, March 29, through Tuesday, March 30
The Willows High School Future Farmers of America will host its annual plant sale today (Wednesday), March 24, through Friday, March 26, and Monday, March 29, through Tuesday, March 30, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the high school, 203 N Murdock Ave., Willows, it’s asked that people enter through the back of the Ag Department on Lassen Street. All plants will be $2. It’s asked that people wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Orland Grange Yard Sale
Saturday
The Orland Grange will host an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 210 E Walker St., Orland. For more information, call Jeanette Smith at 966-3506.
‘Basic Sales and Use Tax and Online Filing’ webinar
Tuesday, March 30
The Butte College Small Business Development Center, in partnership with California Department of Tax & Fee Administration, are hosting a free webinar on “Basic Sales and Use Tax and Online Filing” from 9-10:30 a.m. When one registers for the webinar, a link will be emailed prior to the event. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3uRYnbn, email konuwaso@butte.edu or call 895-9017.