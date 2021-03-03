We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Glenn County 4-H Drive-Through Fundraiser Dinner
Saturday
The Glenn County 4-H Drive-Through Fundraiser Dinner will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Willows Elks Lodge, 150 S Shasta St., Willows. Dinner will include pork loin, salad, rice and a roll – there will be a bake sale as well. All proceeds benefit educational programs, awards and trainings for 4-H youth. It costs $10 per ticket and to get tickets, contact a local 4-H club or member.
Willows Fire Department Bean/Tri-Tip Feed
Sunday
The Willows Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Bean/Tri-Tip Feed from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the fire department, 445 S Butte St., Willows. There will be limited indoor seating and meals will also be served in a drive-through. There is no minimum donation to receive meals, people can give what they would like. Funds raised go toward purchasing gear and equipment for the volunteers. For more information, call 934-3322.
Capay Fire Department fundraiser dinner
Sunday
The Capay Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 56th annual Fundraiser Dinner on Sunday, March 7, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Capay Elementary School at Fourth Avenue and Cutting Avenue. Ticket price for the drive-up and take-out meal is $10. The fundraiser will benefit the department’s medical training and certification. Donations can be made to Capay Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Fourth Avenue, Orland, CA 95963.
Willows Community Meeting: Housing Needs and Issues
Wednesday, March 10
The city of Willows will host a community meeting focused on housing needs and issues from 6-8:30 p.m. The meeting is part of the housing element update process. The meeting will consist of a webinar where background on the housing element will be shared as well as a meeting with breakout groups where input will be asked for. To register for the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2ZcDYz8.