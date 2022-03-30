We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The center is planned to be open on the first Friday of every month.For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.