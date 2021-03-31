We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Mendocino Wildfire Recovery virtual meeting
Thursday
The Mendocino National Forest will host a virtual meeting from 4-6 p.m. Staff will be discussing the forest’s land management strategy following the 2020 August Complex. The meeting will be available online through Microsoft Teams (http://bit.ly/MendoTeamsMeeting) or by calling 202-650-0123 (conference ID: 377 848 755#). Presenter slides will only be visible to online attendees.
Drive-through Easter
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host a drive-through Easter celebration from 9-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows, on the Butte Street side of the building. People will be able to pick up an Easter treat from the Easter Bunny.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Saturday
The Jacinto Grange will host an Easter Eggstravaganza from noon-2 p.m. at 7254 County Road 39, Glenn. The Easter Bunny will be there and there will also be a hot dog and hamburger barbecue and Easter egg hunts. Egg hunts will be based on age groups of 0-5 years old, 6-10 years old and 11-15 years old.
‘How to Grow Your Business Online and Generate Sales’ webinar
Tuesday, April 6
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host an online marketing training, “How to Grow Your Business Online and Generate Sales” webinar from 9-10:30 a.m. During the webinar, discussions will include reaching one’s target audience, getting more leads and starting to generate revenue. To register, visit https://zoom.asksbdc.com/howtogrowyourbusiness.