We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
HICAP Medicare Workshop
Today
Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program will host the 2022 Welcome to Medicare webinar series for those turning 65, or younger adults who will be entitled to Medicare due to a disability, starting at 10 a.m. In this workshop, HICAP will provide a decision support path that guides those aging into Medicare with understanding the options available to them, and where to get help with their decision-making. Advanced registration is required. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrmc7m9e or call 530-898-6715.
Bunco Night
Thursday
Carte Blanche will host a Bunco Night at the café at 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the cafe or online at www.carteblanchewillows.com.
Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host its monthly Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. There are no entry fees to participate. Street parking will be available and people are invited to bring their classic, race or pride and joy. For more information, visit the Cars and Caffeine Facebook event listing.
2022 Rice Growers Meeting
Monday, March 14
A 2022 Rice Growers meeting will be held at the Glenn County Office of Education, 311 S. Villa Avenue, Willows. Doors open at 1 p.m and the meeting will get underway at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-538-7201.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 15
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, March 15
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.