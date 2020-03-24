The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Library programs
SUSPENDED: The Willows Public Library and Orland Free Library programs have been suspended until further notice. For more information, visit the Willows Public Library or Orland Free Library Facebook pages.
Prescribed Fire on Private Lands Workshop
Today
CANCELED: The Prescribed Fire on Private Lands Workshop, hosted by the Glenn County Resource Conservation District and University of California Cooperative Extension, has been canceled. For more information, call the Glenn County RCD at 934-4601 ext. 5.
Monarch Monitoring
Friday
The Monarch Monitoring event, hosted by the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, will not take place in person. It may take place online but a decision has not yet been made. The western monarch butterfly population has declined and the Sacramento Valley is one area where more information is needed. The event is meant to offer an opportunity for people to learn about how to monitor and report monarchs in one’s yard and community. For more information, visit the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex Facebook page.
Elkhorn Rib Cook Off
Saturday
CANCELED: Nancy’s Elkhorn Rib Cook Off has been canceled. For more information, call 968-5312.
Willows High School Virtual Spirit Week
Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3
The Willows High School yearbook staff is hosting virtual spirit week and there will be a different theme everyday. Monday will be pajama day, where students can send photos of themselves in the PJs at home; Tuesday will be handwashing selfie day, where students are asked to send a photo of themselves washing their hands, disinfecting surfaces, etc.; for binge day on Wednesday students are asked to send a photo of what they’re snacking on and what TV shows and movies they’re watching from home; Thursday, in the spirit of spring, students are asked to send a photo of them getting outside – while practicing social distancing; and Friday is school spirit day, where students are asked to wear their Honker gear. Photos can be emailed to Kendall Smith at kenns@willowsunified.org.
Free meals for children
Local school districts will be offering free meals during the closures due to COVID-19.
– Willows Unified School District: Grab-and-go luncha and breakfast will be available throughout the school closure (excluding spring break week from April 13-17) at Willows High School from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals are available for children 18 years old and younger – children must be present to pick up food. There are also a number of pick up locations around the area. For more information and a full list of locations, visit www.willowsunified.org.
– Orland Unified School District: Free breakfast and lunch will be offered in a to-go style package for children in the community 18 years old or younger at Orland High School and C.K. Price Intermediate School from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Children must be present to pick up food. For more information, visit www.orlandusd.net.
– Hamilton Unified School District: Nutritional services will be of students under the age of 18. Pick-up and drive-through breakfast and lunch will be available at Hamilton Elementary School from 8-10 a.m. Children must be present to receive meals. For more information, visit www.husdschools.org.
– Stony Creek Joint Unified School District: Combination sack breakfast and lunch meals will be offered to all students. For more information about meal orders, call 968-5288 or visit www.scjusd.org.
– Princeton Joint Unified School District: Meal service are available for anyone 18 years and younger. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Princeton Junior and Senior High School, 473 State St., Princeton. Children must be present to receive meals and they must be consumed off site. For more information, visit www.pjusd.org.
With events being scarce during the COVID-19 situation, we are looking for other local feature story ideas.