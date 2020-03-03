Healthy Soils Program workshop
Thursday
There will be a Healthy Soils Program workshop at 10:30 a.m. at the Glenn County Office of Education building, 311 S Villa Ave., Willows. This is an opportunity for people to learn about a grant opportunity to fund on-farm conservation management practices and how to fill out the application and attachments. For more information, contact Dana Brady at 517-8187.
Babies and Books
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host Babies and Books from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and movement for parents and babies. Activities are chosen to promote language and motor development. The program is recommended for children ages 0-2.
OWIC Rummage Sale
Friday-Saturday
The Orland Women’s Improvement Club will be having its annual rummage sale in Flaherty Hall at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. On Friday, the sale will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The sale will be open Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon but will reopen from 12:30-3 p.m. with a half-price sale and bag sale. All proceeds go back into the community through things like scholarships, free swim days at the Orland Pool, donations and more.
Honeybee Discovery Center new exhibit
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The new exhibit is about the almond industry and the role honeybees play in making almonds. On display will be artifacts and photographs from various time periods that help to illustrate the story of almond farming, harvesting and production.
Alta Schmidt House Museum open
Friday
The Alta Schmidt House Museum, 936 Fourth St., Orland, will be open from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Admission is free. The Orland Historical and Cultural Society hosts the open house on the first Friday of each month.
‘Castles and Crumpets and all things English’
Friday
The Orland Art Center will host a special evening presentation at 7 p.m. at 732 Fourth St., Orland. The presentation will feature the mother-daughter team of photographer Sue Shuey and costume designer Tori Shuey who traveled to Yorkshire in the British Isles. The presentation will offer a look into what they saw – including castles, ancient viaducts, unique pubs and cobbled streets. For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Willows Music Boosters Indoor Yard Sale
Saturday
The Willows Music Boosters will host an indoor yard sale from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Willows Intermediate School cafeteria, 1145 Cedar St., Willows. All proceeds benefit Willows Music Boosters. Donations may be dropped off on Friday, March 6, from 3-7 p.m. in the WIS cafeteria. For more information, call Stephanie Southam at 518-6463.
Car Show & Breakfast Buffet
Saturday
Capay’s Harvest will host a Car Show and Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at 7544 Cutting Ave., Orland. On the first Saturday of every month, Capay’s Harvest hosts the event to celebrate a love for classic cars and home-cooked breakfast. The event is free to attend but people can purchase food at Capay’s Harvest.
Waste Tire Amnesty Days
Saturday
Waste Tire Amnesty Days will be at the Glenn County Transfer Station, 5700 County Road 33, Artois, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Glenn County residents can drop off up to nine tires without the rims for no charge. For transportation exemption to carry up to 20 tires, call Glenn County Environmental Health at 934-6102. Tires from waste tire generating businesses will not be accepted.
Glenn County 4-H Fundraising Dinner
Saturday
The annual Glenn County 4-H Fundraising Dinner will be from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Dinner will include pork loin, salad, a roll and a drink. There will also be a bake sale, children’s carnival and silent auction. Each dinner costs $10 and tickets can be purchased from 4-H members, at the door or by calling the UC Cooperative Extension office at 865-1107. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit educational programs, awards and trainings in the Glenn County 4-H program.
Fundraiser for Willows Revitalization Group
Saturday
There will be a fundraiser for the Willows Revitalization Group at Chipotle, 620 Mangrove Ave., Chico, from 5-9 p.m. The group is working to raise funds to restore/rebuild the Tower Theater across from the post office in Willows. To participate, people can either show a physical or digital flier from the group to make sure 33 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Willows Revitalization Group.
Town and Country Humane Society bingo fundraiser
Saturday
The Town and Country Humane Society will host their monthly bingo fundraiser starting at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) in the Wool Building at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. Buy-in price is $15. All proceeds benefit the shelter and animals. There will be prizes, raffles and snacks.
Music and Movement
Monday, March 9
The Orland Free Library will host Music and Movement from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be songs and movement activities that are meant to build motor and social skills, encourage independence and increase language ability in children. The activities will use shakers, beanbags, scarves, ribbons and other items to move to the music. The program is recommended for children ages 2-5.
Special Town Hall Meeting
Monday, March 9
There will be a special town hall meeting at Willows City Hall, 201 N Lassen St., Willows, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will address sewer rates.
Glenn County STEM Expo
Wednesday, March 11
The Glenn County Office of Education’s annual STEM Expo will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Flaherty Hall at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. The expo is an alternative to the typical science fair and strives to give students a place to exhibit their work alongside entertainment and learning opportunities for the whole family – including STEM-based activities and interactive exhibits from local scientists, organizations, schools and companies. The event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.glennstemexpo.org.
