Glenn County STEM Expo
Today
The Glenn County Office of Education’s annual STEM Expo will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Flaherty Hall at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. The expo is an alternative to the typical science fair and strives to give students a place to exhibit their work alongside entertainment and learning opportunities for the whole family – including STEM-based activities and interactive exhibits from local scientists, organizations, schools and companies. The event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.glennstemexpo.org.
Babies and Books
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host Babies and Books from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and movement for parents and babies. Activities are chosen to promote language and motor development. The program is recommended for children ages 0-2.
Ruck, Rock & Revelry
Saturday
The R3 Ruck, Rock & Revelry will be at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. The event features the Ruck March, 5K fun run, brewfest, concert, food truck rally and camping. Registration and check-in for the 5K and ruck march will be from 7-9 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9:15 a.m. and the march at 9:30 a.m. The brewfest, concert and food truck rally will be from 2-8 p.m. This is a benefit for Trademakers scholarship fund and the Glenn county K-9 Association. To buy tickets or for more information, visit www.ruckrockbrewfest.com.
Music and Movement
Monday, March 16
The Orland Free Library will host Music and Movement from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be songs and movement activities that are meant to build motor and social skills, encourage independence and increase language ability in children. The activities will use shakers, beanbags, scarves, ribbons and other items to move to the music. The program is recommended for children ages 2-5.
Orland City Council meeting
Monday, March 16
Orland City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third St., Orland. For more information, visit www.cityoforland.com.
LEGO Club
Tuesday, March 17
The Orland Free Library hosts bi-weekly LEGO Challenge or people can stop by and create for free from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. All creations are displayed in their display cabinet until the next LEGO club. It’s recommended for children ages 4 and up.
Do you have a public event that you would like to see listed?
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Ruby Larson at 749-4780.