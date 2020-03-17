The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Glenn County Information Services Coordination Committee meeting
Today
The Glenn County Information Services Coordination Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. in the board of supervisors conference room on the second floor of Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows.
VFW Blood Drive
Thursday
There will be a Vitalant blood drive hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. It’s asked that people bring photo ID and eat well and drink water prior to donating. Walk-ins are welcome but to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Babies and Books
Thursday
SUSPENDED: The Orland Free Library’s Babies and Books program has been suspended until further notice. For more information, visit the Orland Free Library Facebook page.
VFW Wreaths Across America fundraiser
Thursday
POSTPONED: A fundraiser for Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 Wreaths Across America efforts at Mar-Val Food Stores has been postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later date. For more information, call Jane Wrinkle at 514-5183 or Carol Lemenager at 519-2396.
All About Monarchs
Saturday
Join the beginner program All About Monarchs from the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge to learn about the basic biology of the migratory insect from 1-2:30 p.m. It’s asked that people preregister. For more information or to register, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento.
Burgers & Cars
Saturday
Capay’s Harvest will host a car show, Burgers & Cars, from 5-8 p.m. at 7544 Cutting Ave., Orland. On the third Saturday of each month, Capay’s Harvest hosts his opportunity for people to bring their own unique truck, car or tractor to show it off at the event or people can go to view the different vehicles. The event is free to attend but people can purchase food.
Fireman’s Ball
Saturday
CANCELED: The 109th Orland Volunteer Fire Department’s Fireman’s Ball has been canceled. For more information, visit the Orland Fire Department Facebook page.
Music and Movement
Monday, March 23
SUSPENDED: The Orland Free Library’s Music and Movement program has been suspended until further notice. For more information, visit the Orland Free Library Facebook page.
Preschool Storytime
Tuesday, March 24
SUSPENDED: The Willows Public Library’s Preschool Storytime is suspended until further notice. For more information, visit the Willows Public Library Facebook page.