‘Move Your Business and Services Businesses Online’ webinar
Tuesday, May 18
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host the third in a series of webinars, “Move Your Business and Service Businesses Online,” from 9-10 a.m. Part three’s topics will include methods to build a brand online, analyzing website’s conversion rate, how to conduct A/B testing, optimizing conversion rates, myths of online marketing, and pro tips and examples. To register for the webinar, visit zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h50wGjEfSHy0vtpCLPQFzQ.