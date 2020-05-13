The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Glenn County Fair
Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday
CANCELED: The Glenn County Fair has been canceled. For more information, email glenncountyfair@gmail.com or visit www.glenncountyfair.org.
Orland Art Center Gallery
CLOSED: The Orland Art Center Gallery will be closed until June 5 when a gala artists’ reception for the exhibit “Valley of Abundance” will take place. For more information, call gallery director Rae Turnbull at 988-5758.
NOTICES
– The Orland Queen Bee Capital Committee is sponsoring a Pollinator Garden Contest for local children and adults. Only the front yard (for adults) qualifies and can include the front porch or porch containers. Children can use multimedia to show a pollinator garden. The best adult garden receives a gift certificate to Orland Hardware and the best children’s garden (two levels, TK to second grade and third to fifth grade) will receive gift certificates to Creative Apple. For more information, visit www.cityoforland.com.
– The Willows Library began offering curbside pickup on Tuesday, May 12. People can call or email a list of requested titles and they will be checked out to them and they can make an appointment to pick them up on Tuesdays or Thursdays. The library will also continue offering Zip book orders by phone or email. For more information, call 934-5156 or email willowslibrary@yahoo.com.
– The Orland Free Library is offering curbside pickup as well. For more information, call 865-1640 or email orlandfreelibrary@yahoo.com.
Free meals for children
Local school districts will be offering free meals during the closures due to COVID-19.
– Willows Unified School District: Grab-and-go lunch and breakfast are available throughout the school closure at Willows High School from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals are available for children 18 years old and younger – children must be present to pick up food. There are also a number of pick up locations around the area. For more information and a full list of locations, visit www.willowsunified.org.
– Orland Unified School District: Free breakfast and lunch are available in a to-go style package for children in the community 18 years old or younger at C.K. Price Intermediate School 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. On Wednesdays, to-go bags will consist of three complete breakfasts and lunches. Children must be present to pick up food. For more information, visit www.orlandusd.net.
– Hamilton Unified School District: Nutritional services are available for students under the age of 18. Pick-up and drive-through breakfast and lunch will be available at Hamilton Elementary School from 8-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Children must be present to receive meals. For more information, visit www.husdschools.org.
– Stony Creek Joint Unified School District: Combination sack breakfast and lunch meals are available for students. For more information about meal orders, call 968-5288 or visit www.scjusd.org.
– Princeton Joint Unified School District: Meal service is available for anyone 18 years and younger. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Princeton Junior and Senior High School, 473 State St., Princeton. Children must be present to receive meals and they must be consumed off site. For more information, visit www.pjusd.org.