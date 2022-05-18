We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Glenn County Fair
Thursday – Sunday
The 106th annual Glenn County Fair will be held at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland. Fair foods will be available along with carnival rides and daily family-friendly entertainment such as Roberto the Magnificent, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel and Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls along with strolling entertainers throughout the day. The fair will be open Thursday from 2-10 p.m., Friday from 2-11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.glenncountyfair.org.