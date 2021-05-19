We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Glenn County Fair
Thursday – Sunday
The Glenn County Fair will return Thursday through Sunday with the theme “Sweet Delights and Carnival Lights.” Fair foods will be available along with carnival rides and daily family-friendly entertainment such as All Alaskan Pig Races, Matt Henry’s juggling and Big Bubble shows along with strolling entertainers throughout the day. The fair will be open Thursday from 2-10 p.m., Friday from 2-11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.glenncountyfair.org.
Willows Lions Club fundraiser
Friday and Saturday
The Willows Lions Club will be selling hot dogs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Mar-Val Food Stores, 517 S Tehama St., Willows. A hot dog meal will cost $4 and include a hot dog, chips and a drink. Individually, a hot dog will cost $3, a drink will be $1 and chips will be 50 cents. All proceeds will go toward their scholarship fund.
‘Move Your Business and Services Businesses Online’ webinar
Tuesday, May 25
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host the last in a series of webinars, “Move Your Business and Service Businesses Online,” from 9-10 a.m. Part four will include topics such as understanding Google analysis and Google search console, how to calculate ROI for one’s business, strategies and tools to stay ahead of competitors, common mistakes of online marketing and how to avoid them, the future of online marketing, and pro tips and examples. To register for the webinar, visit zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h50wGjEfSHy0vtpCLPQFzQ.
Soil Health workshop
Tuesday, May 25
The Glenn County Resource Conservation District will host a soil health workshop from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to discuss the benefits of cover crops, management challenges during a drought and explore the concept of carbon farming. Space is limited. RSVP to Glenn County RCD by phone at 530-934-4601 ext. 5 or by email at jared@glenncountyrcd.org to reserve a spot and receive directions to the orchards.