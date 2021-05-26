We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade goods and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
‘Digital Bootcamp’ webinar series
Tuesday, June 1
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host the first part of the “Digital Bootcamp” webinar series from 9-10:30 a.m. In the live lessons, participants will learn how to build a business that focuses on providing a great customer experience, how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success. The first part of the four-week series will be about one’s brand and SEO. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3vgSLHo.