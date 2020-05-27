The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Glenn Groundwater Authority executive committee meeting
Today
The Glenn Groundwater Authority executive committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. via teleconference. To participate, call 1-872-240-3311 or by visiting global.gotomeeting.com/join/299271965. The meeting access code is 299-271-965.
Farmer’s Luncheon
Thursday
The Jacinto Grange, on County Road 39, will host a takeout and delivery only Farmer’s Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The luncheon will offer a pulled pork sandwich, macaroni or potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage. A $12 donation is requested. For more information, call 867-6636.
SpeakEasy Toastmasters meeting
Thursday
SpeakEasy Toastmasters is meeting every Thursday online at 5:30 p.m. To join the Zoom meetings, message the Willows SpeakEast Toastmasters 9819 Facebook page.
Princeton High School graduation
Friday
Princeton High School will have a drive-in graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at the football field. According to the Colusa County Health Department, guidelines for drive-in graduation include a minimum of six feet between vehicles, each vehicle contains only members of the same household, attendees are required to stay in their vehicles for the entire program, public restrooms are not available and not to be utilized, and in-person congregation of students, staff and family members before and after the drive-in event will not be permitted.
Filmore performance
Friday
POSTPONED: The performance of country music singer Filmore at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been postponed until Sept. 26. For more information, call 458-8844.
Orland City Council meeting
Monday, June 1
The Orland City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The public can participate in the meeting by telephone or access the video via Zoom. Comments can be emailed to the city clerk at acrook@cityoforland.com or by phone at 865-1601 by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting. For more information, visit www.cityoforland.com.
Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, June 2
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. The public is encouraged to listen to the audio stream of the meeting at www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas. Those who wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item can email the clerk of the board at gcboard@countyofglenn.net by 5 p.m. the Monday prior to the meeting. The listening to the live stream and wish to either make a general comment or comment on a specific agenda item can email the clerk of the board – limited to 250 words or less – and every effort will be made to read the comment but some comments may not be read due to time limitations.