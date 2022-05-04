The 87th annual Lamb Derby
Today – Saturday
The Willows Lamb Derby Board of Directors will host the 87th annual Lamb Derby festivities, which will include the daily Lost Lamb Clues competition, the annual Scholarship Pageant on Thursday, a carnival on Friday and Saturday and a parade on Saturday. For more information, call 530-934-2968 or email WillowsLambDerby@gmail.com.
Community Appreciation Fiesta
Thursday
Glenn Medical Center, 1133 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, will host a Cinco de Mayo community appreciation fiesta from 3-5 p.m. The free event will feature food, games and music. For more information, call 530-934-1800.
Caltrans Groundbreaking Ceremony
Thursday
Caltrans and its local partners will host a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of a major $106 million Butte City Bridge and Viaduct Replacement Project in Glenn County that is funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The ceremony will be held at Sacramento River National Wildlife Refuge Sul North Unit Area, 7401 Road 61, Princeton, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.dot.ca.gov/d3/.