Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit
Today
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1770 Auxiliary will host a Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service of the nation’s veterans. The tours are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 protocols in place.
Waste Tire Amnesty Days
Saturday
Glenn County will host a Waste Tire Amnesty Days event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Glenn County Transfer Station, on the west end of County Road 33 near Artois. There is no charge for Glenn County residents to participate. People will be able to drop off passenger truck or car tires without rims; no more than nine tires per resident will be accepted; for transportation exemption to carry up to 20 tires, call Glenn County Environmental Health at 934-6102; no tires from waste-tire generating businesses will be accepted. The event is sponsored by the County of Glenn and funded by the Local Government Waste Tire Amnesty Grant Program provided by the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.
‘Move Your Business and Services Businesses Online’ webinar
Tuesday, May 11
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host the second in a series of webinars, “Move Your Business and Service Businesses Online,” from 9-10 a.m. Part two will include topics like how to define one’s audience persona, how to build an online audience, how to conduct competitor analysis, what online marketing is, industry-specific online marketing channels, how to leverage online marketing to promote one’s store, and pro tips and examples. To register for the webinar, visit zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h50wGjEfSHy0vtpCLPQFzQ.