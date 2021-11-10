We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, November 16
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 16
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.